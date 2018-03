A view of Scarborough South Bay and bathing pool which opened in 1915. The outer concrete sea wall was wide enough to serve as a promenade for bathers and a viewing grand-stand for spectators.

On the landward side there was another concrete public walkway 25 feet wide over a subway which led from the dressing rooms to the open pool.

Photo courtesy Max Payne collection. For reprints telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-180226-090748050.