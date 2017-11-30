Nostalgia: South Cliff baths

View along Ramshill Road towards St Andrew’s United Reformed Church.

Opened in 1876, the large building on the right was owned by the South Cliff Bathing Company and contained 24 separate bathrooms comprising warm and cold sea water, galvanic, vapour, sulphur, alkaline and other medicated baths.

