Taken from Burniston High Street, this view looking towards Cloughton shows the curve of Mill Lane as it bends away into the distance.

The bend is known locally known as Tidds Corner and is a stop on Scarborough and District and Arriva bus routes . The name appears on their respective bus timetables.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

