Nostalgia: Turkish seawater baths

Situated at the bottom of Bland’s Cliff in this picture are the Turkish seawater baths which opened to the public in 1859.

They were built ‘in the Saracenic style of architecture’ with ‘a lofty Mooresque water tower and dome’ and ‘a minaretted chimney shaft’.

Inside a tidal swimming bath drew its tepid water directly piped from the sea. There were ‘dressing boxes’ for at least 50 bathers, a ladies’ plunge bath, and hot and cold showers.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

