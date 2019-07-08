On the market - family home with unique Castle Howard estate views could be yours

A spacious family home with open plan living areas close to Malton is on the market - and it has a unique outlook, taking in a green expanse of the Castle Howard estate.

Spring Bank House’s spectacular views and idyllic rural setting in the Howardian Hills are what make the property extraordinary.

The stately home’s 18th Century mausoleum, by Nicholas Hawksmoor, and John Vanburgh’s - Temple of the Four Winds, inspired by an Italian renaissance villa, can be seen from four-bedroom Spring Bank’s own large garden.

Owners Kath and Tim Burdekin have lived in the house for 17 years.

“It’s been the most beautiful home,” said Kath.

“We have amazing, dramatic views in every season of the year, and in every weather.

“And it’s reassuring to know that this gorgeous landscape that we look out on will never be built on, or have cables or pylons out on it, because it’s part of the Castle Howard Estate.”

With wild deer visiting the garden and complete privacy from roads and neighbouring houses, the property is surprisingly well connected: Malton station is just three miles away, York a 20-minute commute and London less than a three-hour train journey away.

Spring Bank House also hides a historic secret that is revealed during dry summers.

The house was built on the site of Easthorpe Hall, a manor house visited in 1843 by Charles Dickens, who had close links both to owners the Smithson family and to Malton.

The hall was destroyed by fire in the 1960s.

“When we get really dry weather we see the shape of the hall’s foundations appear in the lawn, in quite a mystical way,” said Kath.

Toby Cockcroft, director of Croft Residential, said: “Spring Bank House is a fantastic, spacious family home that, with its open-plan layout, is also great for parties and gatherings.

“The south-facing setting really is unique, with sweeping views over the timeless Castle Howard estate and complete privacy, yet it’s less than three miles from Malton and the train line.”

The house is on the market with York agent Croft Residential for £995,000.

Click here for more information on Spring Bank House or call Croft Residential on 01904 238222.