On the specials board at the ....

Weclome to our On the Specials Board ... feature. Take a look at what’s on the menu at the Byways.

The Byways is a family-friendly pub/restaurant at Crossgates, near Scarborough.

Among the offers are:

Mix it up: pick your sizzler, sauce and 2 sides for the perfect combo. More than 300 combinations All served on a bed of sizzling onions and peppers – £9.49

Live well: naked pub faves under 600 calories.

Choices include: lasagnge with salad, £6.69; chicken New Yorker salad, £6.39; breaded whole-tail scampi(10 pieces) and salad, £5.99

Two meals for £8.49: hand-battered fish & chips served with peas, £5.59; macaroni cheese, served with two slices of garlic bread £4.99; 5oz grilled gammon, Served with chips, peas, half a grilled tomato, a free-range fried egg and a grilled pineapple ring, £5.29

Big Plate Specials £5 on Tuesdays includes: Jumbo crispy chicken with chips, onion rings, corn on the cob and peas. Choice of topping:

Steaks from £5 every Monday

All Big Plate Super Specials including Mix it Up for £7 every Saturday.

Two roasts for £10: the roast with the most. Served with roast potatoes, mash, carrots, peas, green beans, cauliflower, Yorkshire pudding and gravy

FREE starter or dessert with any Big Plate Special – every Thursday

Open Monday to Sunday Call 01723 863254

www.hungryhorse.co.uk/pubs/north-yorkshire/byways/book