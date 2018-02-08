One for the Diary: A Bunch of Amateurs, Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington

Tuesday Febraury 20 to Saturday February 24, daily at 7.30pm

Stand by Bridlington to welcome Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steel.

He is the character at the centre of A Bunch of Amateurs which members of Spotlight Drama are rehearsing.

Keen to boost his flagging career, fading Hollywood actor Jefferson Steel arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford-upon-Avon – only to find that this is not the birthplace of the Bard, but a sleepy Suffolk village. And instead of Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench, the cast are a bunch of amateurs trying to save their theatre from developers.

Jefferson’s montrous ego, vanity and insecurity are tested to the limit by the enthusiastic am-dram thespians.

As acting worlds collide and Jefferson’s career implodes, he discovers some truths about himself- along with his inner Lear.

Spotlight Theatre Drama will present A Bunch of Amateurs, billed as a a very funny comedy from Tuesday February 20 to Saturday February 24 at tthe group’s theatre in West Street.

Written by Ian Hislop (Have I Got News for You) and Nick Newman firstly as a film starring Burt Reynolds as Jefferson, it was chosen for the 2008 Royal Film Command Performance.

Several years later the Watermill Theatre commissioned the writers to turn the screenplay into a stage play which they did with great success.

“Ian Hislop calls it ‘a love letter to amateur dramatics’ and he and Nick Newman knew what they were writing about as they both had previous experience on the amateur stage,” said Mel Jones who is directing.

“The play is very funny but does contain a minimal amount of adult language,” said Mel, who also acts. He is pictured above as Sherlock Holmes in a production of a self-penned play.

Tickets: 01262 678258