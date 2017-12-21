One for the Diary: Aladdin, YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough

Boxing Day to January 6

YMCA Theatre’s pantomime Aladdin flies into the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough from Boxing Day.

“The closer we get to Christmas, the pace increases and every day sees costumes, props and set pieces arriving, or being completed by the small team of dedicated staff and volunteers.

“It is unbelievably exciting to see the show come together” said James Aconley, director.

“The YMCA pantomime has become a firm favourite with families over the past five decades,” said James, “and we love welcoming back familiar faces to our wonderful theatre each year, as well as seeing so many new faces too.

“This year’s panto will be fantastic – with stunning costumes, a brilliantly funny script and incredibly talented and enthusiastic local performers.”

Written by YMCA member Claire Edwards and choreographed by the Rowlies Academy of Dance (the same team responsible for last year’s smash hit panto - Cinderella), Aladdin is guaranteed to be a hit with audiences looking for a family-friendly, traditional pantomime to help them celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

Kindly supported by Boyes and Jitterbugs Childcare, and with plenty of local references, Aladdin is an ideal opportunity to support local theatre and local young people at the same time as having a really enjoyable afternoon or evening.

Playing Aladdin is Sam McCann, Princess Mimi is Ella-Rose Wood, Abanazar is Chris Gray, Genie of the Lamp is Evie McGlinchey, Spirit of the Ring is Megan Brewster, Wishee Washee is Nathan Mundey, Widow Twankey is Sam McNeill and the Emperor is Owen Price.

Performance times are: daily at 2pm; Dec 27 to Dec 30 also at 7.30pm, Jan 6 at 7.30pm. No performance Jan 1.

Tickets: 01723 506750