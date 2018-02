Scarborough Spa, Saturday September 15

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton is coming to Scarborough Spa.

He will share his experiences as a modern day explorer and expedition leader.

Ant recounts his extraordinary life in the military. Hise show also includes further tales from his TV shows including SAS (Who Dares Wins), Mutiny and Escape.

Ant said: “I’ve been lucky to have some amazing experiences in my life and I can’t wait to share them.

Tickets: 01723 821 888 or

www.scarboroughspa.co.uk