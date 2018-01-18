One for the Diary: Artists share memories of town in new exhibition

Memories of Scarborough, Scarborough Art Gallery

Sunsets, sunrises, Scarborough Cricket Ground and North and South bays are just a handful of subjects inspired by the latest theme for an exhibition at the art gallery.

A fish and chip shop in Eastborough and the Sunken Gardens also form two of the canvases produced by members of Scarborough Art Society.

More than 40 paintings have been included in Memories of Scarborough show which opens at Scarborough Art Gallery on Saturday January 20.

“The theme is Memories of Scarborough to mark the 80th anniversary of the society,” said venue and volunteers manager Julie Baxter.

“We hope people will come and share their memories and learn about Scarborough’s history,

“The exhibiiton looks at at childhood, wartime Scarborough, holidaymakers, promenading and our much loved North and South Bays,” she said.

Some members have submitted more than one paintings for the show - including Allan Thurling who will be showing three pencil pictures: donkeys on the beach, the Clock Tower and the Spa complex.

There are also works by Roy Buckley, Jean White and Bridget Garvey.

The society has more than 30 members and hopes the exhibition will encourage more people to join its ranks.

It meets on the first Wednesday of each month from March to November at Queen Street Methodist Hall in Scarborough at 7pm.

The next meeting is on March 7. Anyone wishing to join should contact president William Blake on 01723 361117.

All the paintings are for sale.

The exhibition at the gallery in The Crescent runs from Saturday January 20 to Sunday March 25.

The gallery is also the permanent home of many paintings including and important group of seascapes and

views of Scarborough by John Atkinson Grimshaw, works by Frederic Lord Leighton and Frank Brangwyn, and prints and drawings by many other notable British artists.

Scarborough Art Gallery is open each Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

The cost of admission is £3.