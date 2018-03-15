One for the Diary: Boyzone

York Racecourse, Saturday July 28

Celebrating 25 years together, Ronan, Keith, Mikey and Shane are the second act to be named for this season, with Paloma Faith and Tom Jones already confirmed.

They have had six UK Number One singles and sold more than 13 million records. Expect to hear hits including, No Matter What, Words, Picture of You and Father and Son.

Looking forward to a return to York, where he starred in panto, Shane Lynch said: “I can’t wait to be back in York, being back together promises to be great fun. We’ve always loved outdoor shows.”

