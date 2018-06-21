One for the Diary: Chapterhouse Theatre

Various venues, June to August

Chapterhouse Theatre company is touring its outdoor productions across the region this summer.

The programme runs:

Sense and Sensibility

Burnby Hall Gardens, Pocklington, Friday July 6 at 7.30pm

Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, Friday July 20 at 7.30pm

Scarborough Castle, Friday August 3 at 7.30pm

Elinor and Marianne Dashwood make their first forays into the exciting world of Regency society.

Adapted by award-winning writer Laura Turner, this exquisite and lively tale follows the sisters as they fall in love, make mistakes and experience heartbreak for the first time in their quest to find a balance between sense and sensibility.

Robin Hood and His Merry Men

Pickering Castle, Friday July 6 at 6.30pm

Mount Grace Priory

Staddlebridge, Northallerton, Friday July 20 at 7.30pm

Burnby Hall Gardens, Pocklington, Friday August 17 at 6.30pm

Robin Hood and his band of merry men are feared by the richest of the land who travel through Sherwood Forest as they steal from the rich to give to the poor. When the evil Sheriff of Nottingham schemes to stop the outlaws, the merry men must join with the beautiful Maid Marian to rescue Robin from the Sheriff’s evil clutches and restore peace to the forest lands.

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

Nunnington Hall

near Helmsley, Saturday August 18 at 7.30pm

Deep in the Northumbrian countryside a mystery nemesis awaits the arrival of the great detective. When the wife of Doctor Watson suddenly disappears, a desperate quest to find her begins.

Tickets: Burnby: 01759 307 125; Nunnington: 01439 748 283; Scarborough Castle: 0370 333 1183; Pickering Castle: 0370 333 1183; Mount Grace Priory: 0370 333 1183