One for the Diary: Fame, YMCA Theatre, Scarborough

April 10 to 14

YMCA Productions in Scarborough is on the hunt for a young male actor to play the role of Tyrone in their upcoming production of Fame the Musical.

Tyrone is a talented black hip-hop dancer who comes from a poor family, and shares a love-hate relationship with Iris.

“We had a very successful audition process earlier this month with nearly 50 young performers in the local area getting involved and we already have a very strong cast”, said director James Aconley.

“We’re still searching though for this key character”.

In the show, Tyrone Jackson has talent, but he wants to use it his own way rather than conform to the school’s rules, and faces the challenge of not letting his ethnicity get in his way of his dreams to become a dancer.

He is constantly switching between his tough-guy persona and a young man trying to woo Iris, another of the lead characters in the show.

“The role of Tyrone requires that all hopeful applicants should be able to dance in hip-hop or street dance styles, as well as sing, rap and of course act”, said James.

“It is an amateur production so the role is unpaid – but we have produced many fantastic productions over the years and given young people some terrific opportunities to gain new skills and experience – and Fame is no exception”.

If you are interested please email james@ymcascarborough.uk for more information. Rehearsals run on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Fame The Musical opens at the YMCA Theatre in St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Tuesday April 10 and runs until Saturday April 14.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm.

The company’s summer show this year is Grease.

The musical is on at the theatre every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from July 24 to August 30.

Tickets for both shows on: 01723 506750