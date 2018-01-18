One for the Diary: Giovanni Pernice: Born to Win

Scarborough Spa, Sunday April 29 at 7.30pm

Giovanni Pernice, twho danced to the final of Strictly Come Dancing with Debbie McGee, brings his new dance show Born to Win to town next year.

Giovanni will be joined by seven more professional dancers, including Luba Mushtuk, as his leading lady.

The show will tell an epic tale of love and passion, with dances such as the paso doble and the Argentine tango, plus you can expect other favourites like the Charleston, the Viennese waltz and the jive.

Tickets: 01723 821 888