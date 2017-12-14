One for the Diary: Hammonds Saltaire Band, Stephen Joseph Theatre

Saturday January 6 at 7.30pm and Sunday January 7 at 3pm

The Hammonds Saltaire Band makes a welcome return to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The award-winning band, one of the country’s premier brass ensembles, will play its now-traditional New Year concerts on Saturday January 6 at 7.30pm and Sunday January 7 at 3pm.

One of the most successful competition bands of the past 20 years and among the most innovative, the Hammonds Saltaire Band has roots going back more than 160 years to 1855, when a brass band was formed for the people of Saltaire in Bradford.

Under the direction of Morgan Griffiths and making full use of their award-winning soloists it plays traditional, classical, popular and show tunes.

The Hammonds Saltaire Band has recorded numerous albums and performed at some of the best concert venues.

The band has contested throughout Europe, enjoying t success.

The theatre will close its doors for a two-month refurbishment after the Sunday concert.

The box office will relocate to the OutReach offices in Northway.

Booking is already open for the spring season which includes R&B band The Manfreds (March 18); Chip Shop Chips, from Box of Tricks theatre company, which will take place in Scarborough’s Market Hall (March 6 to 7 ); Napoleon Disrobed, a ‘comic alternative history’ from Told by an Idiot theatre company, the Theatre Royal Plymouth and Arcola Theatre (March 20 10 24); sharp satire Winter Solstice, from the Actors Touring Company and the Orange Tree Theatre (March 28 to 31); John Godber’s latest, Scary Bikers (John Godber Co and Theatre Royal Wakefield, April 3 to 7); and a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel Hard Times from Northern Broadsides (April 17 to 21).

Tickets: 01723 370541