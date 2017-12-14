One for the Diary: Joanna Lumley, York Barbican

Wednesday October 28

Actress Joanna Lumley will embark on her first live tour It’s All About Me next year.

Joanna will take audiences through her hilarious and interesting adventures from her incredible career spanning more than four decades, recounting some never heard before stories.

She will also be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put to Joanna questions from the audience that they’ve always wanted to ask, making the show a unique and hilarious night to remember.

Joanna said: “The thought of this tour next year, travelling across the British Isles and Ireland, has completely taken over my waking hours.

“It’s utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences.

“Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show. Oh people! This is especially for you from me, with masses of love.”

Beginning as Jean Muir’s house model and muse, progressing to becoming a full-blown photographic model, Joanna’s breakthrough as an actress was playing Purdeyin the New Avengers. She went on to Absolutely Fabulous.

Tickets: 0844 857 2757