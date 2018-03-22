One for the Diary: John Godber’s Last Laugh

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Wednesday March 28 at 7.45pm and Thursday March 29 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm

Last Laugh, a new film written by John Godber and directed by Daniel Coll, will screen in the cinema at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Martin is a man who has failed in many areas of his life, as a screenwriter, and as a son, husband and father. Most of his misery has been self-inflicted and partly brought on by his brief affair with an attractive and glamorous film agent.

Last Laugh is part Withnail And I and part Billy Elliot, a story of dark into light, of discovery and revelation, but most of all, a story of real life. It is written by and stars John Godber alongside Toyah Wilcox, Nick Figgis, Jane Thornton and Amy Thompson.

Directed by award-winning director Daniel Coll and produced by John Danbury and Daniel Coll of Visualize Films, Last Laugh was filmed in Yorkshire – including Whitby and the North York Moors.

The screening on the evening of Thursday, March 29 will be introduced by Daniel Coll, who will also host a Q&A after the film.

Daniel Coll said: “The story is really about someone who has tried to move away from his working class roots and now feels adrift between two worlds, not really fitting in anywhere, and who finally comes to terms with who he really is. It is a comedy that people should really associate with as it is, at its core, about family and love.”

John Godber and Jane Thornton will appear at the theatre when they perform his latest play, The Scary Bikers, in a production from the John Godber Company, from April 4 to 7.

Tickets: 01723 370541