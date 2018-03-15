One for the Diary: Moonbeams Festival

Wold Top, Brewery, Hunmanby, Friday July 6 and Saturday July 7

2018 will see the 10th Moonbeams Festival to be held up at the stunning venue the Wold Top Brewery is the 10th festival.

The line up includes Skerryvore, Peatbog Faeries, The Young ‘Uns, Hackney Colliery Band, Galleon Blast, Holy Moly and the Crackers and Gary Stewart’s Graceland.

There will be guest spots from Edwina Hayes and Scarborough’s Tom Townsend.

Finisging the bill are The Tides, Stillhouse, Gentlemen of Few, Nick Rooke, Andy Stones and Captain Kipper.

Before the festival Moonbeams presents Talisk at the Bell Hotel, Driffiel, on Friday April 6. The line up is Mohsen Amini, Hayley Keenan and Graeme Armstrong.

www.moonbeams.events.co.uk