One for the Diary: Music season, Scarborough Spa from January

After a performance that wowed the crowd earlier this year, The Illegal Eagles will be returning to Scarborough Spa on Saturday January 27.

The abilities of its members Phil Aldridge, Keith Atack, Al Vosper, Trevor Newnham, Garreth Hicklin

and Greg Webb, to recreate the distinctive sound of The Eagles with both flare and impressive

authenticity, have won them mass acclaim.

The show includes all the classics hits - Hotel California, Take It Easy, Take it to the Limit, Lyin’ Eyes, Tequila Sunrise, Life in the Fast Lane, One of These Nights, Witchy Woman, Rocky Mountain Way, Heartache Tonight and a whole lot more.

The Monday Menu Music continues in the New Year.

Each session starts from 5pm when food can be ordered with live music from 7pm to 9pm.

First up is Easy Street with Howard Beaumont on Monday January 22.

Howard is joined by vocalist Roger Maughan and double bassist Bob Malinowski to play some of the finest standards old and new, chosen from the music of Tony Bennett, Matt Munro, Oscar Peterson, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Live music comes from Annie and King, an acoustic duo playing a lively set of covers songs from the 60s to the present, take the guest spot on January 29.

The Jelly-Roll Jazz Band brings traditional ‘trad’ jazz to the session on February 5.

They have a large repertoirecomprising classic standards, ranging from Oh When the Saints and Down By theRiverside to The Bare Necessities and Moon River. Their main influences include bands such as The Temperance Seven, The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, and The New Vaudeville Band.

The Valentine Rockin Weekend returns to Scarborough Spa for its 10th year from Friday February 16 to Sunday February 18.

Tickets: 01723 821 888