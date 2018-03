Scarborough Spa, December 8 to January 1

Tickets are now on sale for another pantomime to entertain the whole family at the Scarborough Spa.

Come and join Robin’s gang and help our hero save the day and win the heart of Maid Marian.

Phil Beck will return as the dame, with the full cast to be revealed later in the year.

Boo and hiss the baddies, cheer the heroes, laugh at corny jokes and tap your toes to popular songs. There will be 32 performances.

Tickets: 01723 821888