One for the Diary: Scary Bikers

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Tuesday April 3 to Saturday April 7

The Scary Bikers, starring the BAFTA award-winning duo of John Godber and Jane Thorntonvisits the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough,next mo nth s part of a UK tour following its premiere at Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Produced by The John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield, and written and directed by Godber, it’s a new comedy about love, life and staying on your bike.

When retired miner Don (Godber) and former private school teacher Carol (Thornton) meet at a bereavement group, they think they’ve found a new beginning.

But a bike ride through Europe tests their budding romance, and the road to love is rocky when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

With themes of finding love after loss, and the ongoing impact of the Brexit vote, Don and Carol travel across Europe as they reconcile the past, debate the present and worry about the future. Whether they’re saddle sore in Southampton, blistered in Bordeaux or frazzled in Florence, one thing is for sure – it takes two to tandem!

The Scary Bikers is one of the first of a series of commissions from Sky Arts: a £1 million project to make 50 artworks exploring post-Brexit Britain.

The Scary Bikers can be seen in the Round at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.30pm on Tuesday April 3, WednesdayApri 4 and Friday April 6; at 1.30pm and 7pm on Thursday April 5; and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday April 7.

Tickets cost from £10.

A film by Godber and Thorton, Last Laugh, will be screen at the Stephen Joseph on Thursday March 29 at 7.15pm.

It will be introduced by director Daniel Coll, who will also chair a question and answer session after the film.

It stars Nick Figgis as a college lecturer trying to escape from obscurity.

Tickets: 01723 370541