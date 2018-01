Saturday March 24 at 8pm

In the first one-man show that he has performed for many years, Simon Day: In Character will showcase a range of Simon’s best loved characters from stage and screen, brought together for the very first time.

The star of BBC’s hit TV show Brian Pern: A Life In Rock will be brought to life – a chance to see the aged prog rock star and humanitarian in full effect as he discusses rumours of his death.

Tickets: 01723 821 888