One for the Diary: Six World Premieres: Christmas Crack-ups

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Saturday December 9

Does the prospect of Christmas thrill you at the thought of caring and sharing?

Or does it make you hide away with the Prosecco? How does Christmas feel when you haven’t seen your family for years or you can’t afford it?

Or if the neighbours have a fancier Christmas tree than you do? And what is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’s problem, anyway?

Presented by Scarborough-based Beach Hut Theatre Company, Christmas Crack-Ups comprises six short plays, some jolly, some dramatic, but all thought-provoking and relevant to the way we handle Christmas in today’s society.

Looking at debt, loneliness and alcohol consumption as well as tackling the madcap world of Christmas decoration, finding that perfect present, and the social glue provided by support agencies, these plays are both a moving and fun-filled antidote to the hype surrounding the festive season.

The plays on the programme are:

Tis the Season…to be Lonely by Thomas Booth

Christmas in a Box by Elaine Brookes

A Fresh Start by Gilly Collinson

All I Want for Christmas…Dude! by Will Duffield

Paid in Full by Colin Scales

Christmas Bytes Back by Sue Wilson

The director is Alison Watt. technical director: John Pattison and designer Helen Birmingham.

All plays are performed on December 9 (concurrently) between 10am and 2 pm.

The running time of each play is approximately 15 minutes.

Come early if you would like to see all six plays.

Funding for the project has come from Scarborough Borough Council (through the Arts Development Small Grants Programme) and North Yorkshire County Council.

Entry is free