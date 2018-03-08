One for the Diary: Star Wars: Film Concert Series

Leeds First Direct Arena, Saturday December 8

Live promoter Senbla will present the Star Wars: Film Concert Series, beginning with a UK tour of the first released film in the franchise, Star Wars: A New Hope

Since the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, more than 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and musical scores composed by Williams.

Fans will be able to experience the scope and grandeur of the Star Wars films in a live symphonic concert experience.

Grant Watmuff, licensing and strategic partnerships manager at Disney Music Group, said: “We’re delighted that Star Wars fans will have the opportunity to experience the music of the movie performed live to picture in the UK for the first time.

“From the opening fanfare to the final note, John Williams’ score for Star Wars: A New Hope is a genre defining master class of cinematic composition.”

Composer Williams is well known for scoring all eight of the Star Wars saga films, beginning with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope which starred Harrison Ford.

Tickets: Ticketmaster