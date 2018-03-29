One for the Diary: The Bon Jovi Experience

Scarborough Spa, Saturday November 18 at 7.30pm

The Bon Jovi Experience’s postponed Scarborough Spa show has been rescheduled.

The show was a victim of ‘The Beast of The East’ with members of the band stranded down south and unable to travel to Scarborough for the show.

The show has now been rescheduled and the band will now play the venue’s Grand Hall on Sunday November 18.

Scarborough Spa’s box office will be contacting all ticket holders in the coming days to offer ticket exchanges for the new date or refunds.

