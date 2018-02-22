One for the Diary: Trio Ayriel

All Saints’ Church, Kirkbymoorside, Saturday March 3 from 7pm

Three world-renowned classical musicians will give a concert in North Yorkshire next month.

Trio Ayriel are returning to perform at All Saints’ Church in Kirkbymoorside on Saturday March 3 from 7pm.

The trio comprises Swiss violinist Ambra Albek, Italian viola player Simone Gramaglia, and British cellist Jamie Walton, who lives nearby on the North York Moors.

The programme, focusing on the pinnacle of the string trio repertoire, will be:

Schubert String trio in B flat D471

Beethoveen String trio Op.9 No.2 in D major

Mozart Divertimento in E flat major K563

The concert is a fringe event of the North York Moors Chamber Music Festival, which Jamie Walton founded and which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary.

There will be performances in 10 churches across the North York Moors National Park between Sunday August 12 and Saturday August 25.

Jamie said: “As with all of our festival events, the concert will have a friendly and relaxed atmosphere – and with anyone under 30 entitled to a free ticket, we hope that many of the area’s young people will take this opportunity to hear some wonderful classical music in a beautiful venue.

“All three of us have performed all over the world but like nothing better than coming together in an inspired, relaxed and unique environment which North Yorkshire offers in abundance.

“Relaxed, yet capacity, audiences also contribute to this unusual atmosphere and this year looks set to be a particularly special year for us.”

Tickets are £12.50, with free admission for under-30s, and can be booked by phone on 07722 038990 or...

www.northyorkmoorsfesitval.com