One for the Diary: Victoria

Leeds Grand Theatre, Saturday March 9 to Saturday March 16

Northern Ballet will première Victoria, a ballet by Cathy Marston in Yorkshire next year.

The new ballet will coincide with the 200th anniversary of the birth of one of

Britain’s most iconic monarchs. The world première will take place at Leeds Grand Theatre on Saturday March 9 with performances until Saturday March 16 , followed by performances at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday March 19 to Saturday March 23 before a national tour.

