One for the Diary: Writing classes

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, January to April

Want to write a script? Not sure where to begin? New script writing classes are being held in Scarborough.

Script Hut is an ongoing script writing class delivered by Beach Hut Theatre’s resident award-winning dramaturge, writer and director Alison Watt.

People can write their own theatre play or screenplay with the opportunity of a script in hand, rehearsed-read performance at the end of it.

Due to popular demand Beach Hut Theatre Company has expanded its classes to include two more writers’ groups starting on Monday January 15 and running throughout the spring. Sessions run for three hours on Mondays with a maximum in each group of seven. Sessions are 2pm to 5pm or 6.30pm to 9.30pm. All sessions will take place in the Meeting Room at Scarborough Library and the cost is £55 per term.

Alison said: ‘These inspiring script writing sessions explore story, character, setting, structure and style through the development and application of practical skills, with the aim of creating performable scripts each term.”

Other script writing classes on offer are – a series of one-day workshops starting on January 13 with Dramatic Tales for Beginners that covers the basic nuts and bolts of script writing.

The other three Saturday workshops are: February 10, Louder than Words – the use of action and the visual in dramatic storytelling; March 10 Create a Calling Card Script – how to showcase your voice as a writer to industry professionals and April 7 Miniature Miracles – short play writing.

These workshops also take place at Scarborough Library from 10am to 4pm (including a 1 hour lunch break) and cost £40 for the full day (lunch not included).

Book: info@beachhuttheatre.co.uk