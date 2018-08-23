One of Yorkshire’s best chefs at county food festival

Definitely one event for the diary is Cottingham Food and Drink Festival, returning to the East Yorkshire location on Sunday September 16 from 10am to 5pm.

Returning for the sixth year running, the event will feature stalls in Market Green, King Street and Hallgate.

More than 100 of the best regional food and drink producers will nestle alongside tasty street food, cookery demonstrations and a children’s fun fair. This year’s cookery demos include TV chef and Yorkshire lad Brian Turner.

Councillor Helen Green, who has run the event since its inception, said: “This is a fantastic event for Cottingham and I am delighted that it has become such a huge attraction.

“This year I am taking a break from organising duties and have asked The Market Managers to run the festival.

“They have a great track record in managing similar events, so I know it will be in safe hands.”

Caroline Anderson of the Market Managers said: “It was a privilege to be asked to run such a high profile event and we jumped at the chance. Over the years it has developed into a top-flight food festival and we will do our best to build on its success.

“The festival attracts many thousands of visitors to Cottingham which is a tremendous boost for the village. We are largely keeping to the winning format of previous years, while we are hoping for some new features, so it’s well worth coming along.

“We have a fantastic selection of stalls and we can guarantee a great day out.

“We would also like to thank the sponsors, EY Events, Graham & Rosen Solicitors and DM Keith (Skoda), for their support.”