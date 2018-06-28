Oscar Wilde biopic features in theatre’s new film season

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, July

Hitchcock classics, an Oscar-nominated animation and a new biopic about Oscar Wilde feature in the July film programme at the Stephen Joseph= Theatre.

Book Club brings together Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as four friends who read Fifty Shades of Grey as part of their monthly book club.

Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (live streaming) is the new award-winning five-star hit musical for today.

To mark the venue’s summer production of The 39 Steps, based on the film by Alfred Hitchcock from the book by John Buchan, the theatre is screening a short season of Hitchcock classics, starting with The Lady Vanishes and Rope.

Oscar-nominated animation The Breadwinner tells the story of Parvana, an 11-year-old girl living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan in 2001.

New biopic The Happy Prince stars Rupert Everett as Oscar Wilde, alongside Colin Firth, Colin Morgan, Emily Watson and Tom Wilkinson.

McKellen: Playing the Part is a feature documentary on the life and work of the actor Sir Ian McKellen.

Barrie Kosky’s extraordinary, award-winning 2015 production of Handel’s Saul (Glyndebourne recorded) is bursting with energy and sensation.

Comedy Some Like It Hot brings together Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon in the story of two musicians on the run from the Mob after witnessing the St Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1929.

The Bookshop is set in a small English town in 1959. The story of a woman who decides, against polite but ruthless local opposition, to open a bookshop. It stars Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy and Patricia Clarkson.

The King of Waltz returns – the streaming of Andre Rieu’s 2018 Maastricht Concert sees the musical maestro with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and special guests.

Film/streaming dates and times are:

Book Club: Friday June 29 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday June 2 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Monday July 2 to Wednesday July 4 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 5 at 1.45pm.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: Thursday July 5 at 7.20pm.

The Lady Vanishes: Saturday July 7 at 2pm and 5pm.

The Breadwinner: Saturday July 7 at 8pm; Monday July 9 to Wednesday July 11 at 7.45pm.

The Happy Prince: Friday July 13 at 7.45pm; Saturday July 14 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Tuesday July 17 and Wednesday July 18 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 19 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm.

McKellen: Playing the Part: Friday July 20 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday July 21 at 8pm.

Rope: Saturday July 21 at 2pm and 5pm.

Saul (Glyndebourne recorded): Thursday July 26 at 6.30pm.

Some Like It Hot: FridayJuly 27 at 2pm and 7.45pm.

The Bookshop: Saturday July 28 at 2pm; Monday July 30 to Wednesday August 1 at 7.45pm; Tuesday August 2 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm

Andre Rieu’s Maastricht Concert 2018: Saturday July 28 at 7pm and Sunday July 12 at 3pm.

Tickets: 01723 370541