It’s been a while since the last column, largely due to black clouds forming as soon as I go into the garage to fetch my boots.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was ready to write a general column aimed at anyone new to walking, and planning on getting out and about this summer, advising them that there are some basic requirements, but not to spend all their money on equipment that would only come in handy on a stroll up Everest (Satellite telephones, water purifiers, Kendal mint cake, that sort of thing).

Then the sun came out and I did this five-miler from Lythe to Whitby in glorious March weather and lovely, dry, underfoot conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish, search Google for ‘Stroll with Stu, Lythe’ and you can tag it on to the end of my walk from Ellerby, that appeared in the Gazette last October.

View of Sandsend.

That would make a decent 10-miler, which will earn you extra refreshments on arrival at Whitby.

From the ventre of Lythe, walk down the road towards Whitby, turning left onto a track 50 yards ahead of the prominent St Oswald’s Church.

Evidence of a church on the site dates back almost 1m000 years, with the current imposing building last being restored over 100 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interior is even more impressive, and it’s worth a visit, if you have time.

Flowering gorse at Sandsend.

As the track soon bends right, go through a gate on your left onto a grassier track and follow it as it slowly descends, through a second gate and ultimately bending right to enter the pretty woods of Overdale.

Quickly climb back out the other side, up steps to a path recently diverted to the left of Overdale Farm.

Beyond the farm, turn right on a wide track for almost a mile in open countryside, then left at a signpost to soon reach the cliff-top Cleveland Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventy five years ago, that rumbling sound that you would have heard, would not be your stomach demanding that you should have bought the Mint Cake, rather it would have been the 11.15 service from Whitby to Middlesbrough via Staithes.

Old alum works with Whitby in the background.

The dismantled railway ran in a tunnel directly beneath your feet and you will see further evidence of that in a short while.

Turn right on the Cleveland Way, and you can begin admiring super views across Sandsend Bay to Whitby.

Skylarks were twittering high in the blue sky too, and it was such a welcome and gorgeouschange from all the wind and rain of the great British winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After entering woodland, drop steeply down steps – recently renewed (and I’m grateful to whoever did it) – eventually dropping on to the track-bed of that old railway line.

St Oswald's Church at Lythe.

Look over your right shoulder to see the portal of the tunnel entrance.

Rumours that it might be reopened for walkers have not been realised and further rumours that it is dropping to bits in there might be nearer the mark.

The track-bed passes the wasteland of the old Alum mines.

Over 150 years after the works closed, still nothing grows on the land adjacent to the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could film moon landings on there if they could persuade the seagulls to keep quiet, and while it is possible to divert your walk over there, I chose to plod on towards Sandsend.

The pretty seaside village is reached after descending steps to the car park.

Sandsend tunnel.

Cafes await for tea and cake, before a complete change of scenery.

Drop onto the beach where you can enjoy a sandy 2.5-mile walk to Whitby (if the tide is fully in, you’ll be OK until near the end of the golf course on your

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

right, but will then need to divert up onto a concrete path.)

Whitby never seems to get any nearer when you walk along the beach but you’ll get there eventually, with a choice of the best fish and chips shops in the world for your delight, maybe after some liquid gold in the Arch & Abbey pub on Skinner Street.

Now, just returning for a moment to advice for new walkers, safety has of course, got to be everybody’s priority.

Accordingly here are my top three safety tips for anyone wandering around our beautiful countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I first wrote them in my book (out of print, so don’t ask) in 2010 and they are just as relevant now.

Tip 1

If confronted by a Ribena-faced farmer, emerging from a Range Rover with a shotgun and bellowing “Get orf moy laaand”, refrain from asking him if he wants to join the Hunt Saboteurs Association.

Tip 2

On encountering a bull pawing the ground and emitting steam from its nostrils, don’t stand there hand on hips, saying “Come on then, if you think you’re hard enough”

Tip 3

NEVER strip naked before rolling around in nettles.

Ignore at your peril!