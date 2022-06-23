Chance to join Active Coast’s spectacular coastal walk around Flamborough Headland

The walk is roughly an eight mile circular walk starting at Flamborough lighthouse, taking in North Landing, Thornwick Bay and South Landing along the way. Photo submitted

The walk is roughly an eight mile circular walk starting at Flamborough lighthouse, taking in North Landing, Thornwick Bay and South Landing along the way.

Participants should meet at Flamborough Lighthouse Car Park (parking charges apply), ready for the walk between 10am and 3pm.

This ‘Cover the Coast’ walk is part of Active Coast, the council’s popular programme for residents and visitors to explore and enjoy life in the East Riding.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “This will be a fantastic way to spend a few hours on a summer’s day, taking in the stunning coastline, and reaping the health benefits of walking at the same time.”

The walk is free of charge, but booking is essential at tinyurl.com/24u6n898