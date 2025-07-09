We take a look at 15 fantastic photos from the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 in Harrogateplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: 15 fantastic photos from the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
The second day of the Great Yorkshire Show saw 35,000 visitors through the gates to enjoy the very best in farming and agriculture.

The second day of the four-day spectacular saw Rob and Dave Nicholson take to the GYS Stage, The Rudding Park Great Yorkshire Show Jumping Championship, a fashion show, cooking demonstrations, food, drink, live music and so much more.

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.

If you’re heading to the show this week, then don’t forget to check out our TRAVEL GUIDE

For more information about the Great Yorkshire Show, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/

John Barlow, of Barlow Brothers in Preston, with his Champion Simmental Coe and three heffers on the second day of the show

John Barlow, of Barlow Brothers in Preston, with his Champion Simmental Coe and three heffers on the second day of the show Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Dave and Rob Nicholson baking with Charlie Lowe of HG1 Bakes at the Food Theatre on the second day of the show

Dave and Rob Nicholson baking with Charlie Lowe of HG1 Bakes at the Food Theatre on the second day of the show Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Hundreds of visitors watching the judging of the British Simmental and British Blue Class on the second day of the show

Hundreds of visitors watching the judging of the British Simmental and British Blue Class on the second day of the show Photo: James Hardisty

An exhibitor getting her cattle ready for the second day of the show

An exhibitor getting her cattle ready for the second day of the show Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

