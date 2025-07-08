IN PICTURES: 15 photos from the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 as the popular event returned to Harrogate

The first day of the four-day spectacular saw television presenter Helen Skelton take to the GYS Stage, a wedding in the Forestry section, the return of the much-loved sheepdog trials, show jumping, food, drink, live music and so much more.
The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.
If you’re heading to the show this week, then don’t forget to check out our TRAVEL GUIDE
The beautiful 'GYS' flower sign and the ladies from The Floristry School in Sheffield Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society
Daniel Zeichner, Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, arriving at the show with Allister Nixon, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society
Peri Dunford and Mark Jones, who hit the headlines with a successful marriage proposal at last year’s show, got married in the Forestry section Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society
Television presenter Helen Skelton with Bob the Border Collie at the Sheepdog Trials on the opening day of the show Photo: Danny Lawson
