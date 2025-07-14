IN PICTURES: The 21 best photos from a fantastic week at the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 in Harrogate

We take a look at the 21 best photos from a fantastic week at the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 in Harrogateplaceholder image
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
The Great Yorkshire Show is over for yet another year, which saw 140,000 visitors enjoying the very best in farming and agriculture.

Those who made their way into one of the best agricultural shows in the United Kingdom saw some of the best animals in the country competing, as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

It was the first show for Show Director Rachel Coates, who has made history by becoming the first woman appointed to the role in the show's history, following Charles Mills’ departure last year.

Rachel said: “My first event as Show Director has been an amazing experience and I am overjoyed about the way the week has gone.

"Every visitor I have been able to speak to has told me how much they value the event and what a good time they have had.”

There have been a total of 8,500 animals that have been exhibited throughout the four days in pursuit of all-important prize rosettes.

The 167th Great Yorkshire Show will be held from Tuesday 14 till Friday 17 July 2025 and tickets will go on sale soon.

For more information about the Great Yorkshire Show, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/

A youngster taking part in the Sheep Young Handler Competition in the Sheep Ring on the third day of the show

1. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025

A youngster taking part in the Sheep Young Handler Competition in the Sheep Ring on the third day of the show Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Television presenter Helen Skelton with Bob the Border Collie at the Sheepdog Trials on the opening day of the show

2. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025

Television presenter Helen Skelton with Bob the Border Collie at the Sheepdog Trials on the opening day of the show Photo: Danny Lawson

Peri Dunford and Mark Jones, who hit the headlines with a successful marriage proposal at last year’s show, got married in the Forestry section

3. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025

Peri Dunford and Mark Jones, who hit the headlines with a successful marriage proposal at last year’s show, got married in the Forestry section Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Farmers having an early morning cuppa in the Jersey Cattle Society section ahead of the opening day of the show

4. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2025

Farmers having an early morning cuppa in the Jersey Cattle Society section ahead of the opening day of the show Photo: Tony Johnson

