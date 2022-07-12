New aviary opens at Sewerby Hall and Gardens zoo

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are delighted to be able to open this new aviary, which will eventually become a walkthrough facility when the bird flu restrictions are relaxed. It’s a great addition to our very popular zoo.”

John Pickering, head zookeeper, added: “I am very excited that we can now unveil the new aviary and its occupants, which are all new arrivals to the zoo. We are looking forward to the day when visitors will be able to walk through as well, but in the meantime, they can still see the range of birds in this wonderful and spacious new facility.”