North Yorkshire Water Park near Scarborough to offer brand-new Laser Tag ready for Easter

North Yorkshire Water Park is turning up the thrill factor this Easter with the launch of its brand-new Laser Tag experience.

Officially opening on Friday April 11, the all-new attraction promises an adrenaline-packed experience within Adventure Wood.

The Laser Tag sessions will run for one hour and include four to five rounds of exciting team-based gameplay.

Designed for groups of six or more, each game comes with a live leaderboard, allowing players to track their scores in real time.

Laser tag is a new attraction at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Participants will also have access to fun tactical extras such as hand grenades, making each match even more intense and interactive.

Set outside in the Park’s Adventure Wood, this game is fully immersive and encourages teamwork, strategy, and a healthy dose of adrenaline.

Pricing for the sessions varies by group size.

Gareth Davies, Operations Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: "We’re really excited to introduce Laser Tag to the Park this Easter.

"It’s fast-paced, great fun, and perfect for groups looking for something a little different.

"Whether you're planning a celebration or a corporate away day, this is a fantastic way to enjoy some friendly competition in the great outdoors.”

The Laser Tag launch comes as the Water Park gears up for a busy Easter season.

The hugely popular Wipeout Aquapark is set to reopen on April 14, alongside a range of other land-based activities including axe throwing, archery, low ropes, and bushcraft challenges.

Those looking to make a day of it can refuel at the on-site café.

Visit https://www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk/land-activities/laser-tag/ for further information and bookings.