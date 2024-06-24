Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The recent fourth incarnation of the Big Ideas By The Sea saw the staging of an increasingly diverse variety of events and activities over its annual two-week period – said by organisers to have “exceeded our wildest expectations”.

One of Scarborough’s newly-established arts festivals, the range of more than 40 events across six venues encompassed everything from academic lectures from leading international figures and avant-garde improvisational audio/visual performances, to community-based events.

Cultural historian Sir Christopher Frayling, original Jorvik Viking Centre designer John Sunderland, Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller, Egyptologist Professor Joann Fletcher, BBC Arts Correspondent David Sillito and archaeologist Dr Peter Addyman, were among the eminent speakers headlining the 2024 line-up.

Featuring live music that included classical concerts, folk and contemporary rock, exhibitions, poetry, guided walks, discussions and theatre all combined to form the festival’s most ambitious and expansive programme to date.

Manhattan Voices Choir perform at The Big Sing grand finale evening concert.

Film set and museum design, Egyptology, the media, literature, photography, coastal wildlife, the marine environment and the Pre-Raphaelites were all among the varying themes featured across the events.

The second Big Day Out at Scarborough Castle saw another large attendance despite the poor weather conditions throughout.

In its second year, this large-scale community event, free to residents in the Scarborough area featured performances by the Scarborough Sea Cadets band which contrasted greatly with the appearance of Legio VI Victrix Eboracum (Roman Vi Legion) reenactment group from York.

Other attractions that included dance troupes, art workshops, storytelling, dolphin-spotting and music contributed to a varied day with activities for all age groups.

Egyptologist Professor Joann Fletcher speaking at St Mary's Church.

A further detailed investigation of the medieval archaeological site at Paradise was conducted in conjunction with Scarborough Archaeological & Historical Society, with both primary school groups and the public taking an active role in the excavation.

Co-director John Oxley MBE said: “This year’s festival exceeded our wildest expectations.

"One thousand people at the Big Day Out at Scarborough Castle despite the mist and rain; 250 children and people took part in the Big Dig; and an incredibly moving celebration of Anne Brontë and her work on the 175th anniversary of her death.

"How do we make Big Ideas bigger and better in 2025?

"The planning starts now!”

Notably for the first time in the festival, a particularly well-attended Grand Finale evening concert featuring four locally-based community choirs, was held at St Mary’s Church.

A new subsidiary project titled BigReach, funded by an Arts Council National Lottery Project Grant, saw numerous schools and community groups take part in a programme of art and poetry sessions.

Organising for 2025 is underway with numerous new projects being considered for inclusion.

Hugo Tagholm, director of marine environmental organisation Oceana, is already confirmed as one of key speakers for next year.

Additionally, the 2024 festival is being extended by another special event scheduled to take place in the Autumn.

Furthering the repertoire of live music, the 12-piece charanga and pachanga band Charanga del Norte will be performing at Scarborough’s Market Hall on Saturday October 26.