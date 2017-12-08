Walks: A scenic stroll through parks and gardens

From the centre of Scarborough, this short walk encompasses parks, gardens and an eye-catching windmill. Start at the railway station between Westborough and Valley Bridge Road.

Cross the road to the Stephen Joseph Theatre (the old Odeon). Proceed along Northway to the crossroads. Here, go left up Victoria Road, with the police station opposite. Just past the post office deviate right up Mill Street. At the far end stands Scarborough’s last surviving old corn mill, believed to have been built circa late 1700s. Originally it had six sails, but two blew off during the great gale in the 1880s. One landed on an adjacent cowshed, killing an animal. Remaining sails were removed in 1898 and the machinery operated by a gas engine until 1927. Stephen Beecroft (builder) restored the mill, and the Old Mill Hotel with brick courtyard, was completed in June 1989 – a fine landmark!

We recently revisited the windmill and met Andy Jameson, the new owner since July 2016. He made us most welcome, and proudly showed us the interior, being lovingly restored to its former glory. Handsome pictures in keeping with the mill, adorned the walls, an oak beam had been replaced, and attractive courtyard cottages awaited occupancy for bed and breakfast with self catering. Don’t miss the artistic metal entrance gates plus wildlife!

Leaving Mill Lane, turn right at the top of Victoria Road into Roscoe Street. At its junction with Gladstone Road, is the fine red-bricked primary school. Sainsbury’s is opposite. Cross the bridge spanning the disused railway into Wykeham Street with long terraces of yellow brick properties. Turn right alongside ‘Hair for Men’ into Manor Road. Continuing past the smart bowling green, you again cross the railway track, pass Manor Road Stores off right, and several streets. Woodland Ravine forks sharply left, but keep straight ahead past large premises painted white, awaiting development. Across the road is Cemetery Lodge and nearby chapel. At the junction with Nares Street, veer left between cemeteries to the roundabout at Dean Road. Keep directly ahead onto Peasholm Glen Bridge. A plaque reads: ‘This bridge was opened by Lady Jenks, Lady Mayoress of London, on 29th July 1932.” From the bridge, glance down into the deep ravine in multi-shades of colour in autumn.

Walk over the bridge and turn immediately right into the Ryndleside. Attractive residences overlook woodland. Beyond a green, and overlooked by the Russell Hotel and Gordon Hotel, you reach entrance posts to your right, indicating your footpath to Peasholm Glen and Park. Descend a few steps; then a flight of steps beyond to the left. Meeting the main path turn right and keep beside the stream. Veer left at a stone bridge to follow the rippling beck down the Glen. Squirrels abound! Keep the water course to your left. The water originates from a spring at Row Brow. It flows via Woodland Ravine; beneath the cemetery, through the Glen, and out to sea at Peasholm Gap. Peasholm Park was created in Japanese style and opened on June 19, 1912.

Pass a model yacht pool; a lake and bandstand, and Chinese and oriental statues and ornaments which were part of Alderman James R Twentyman’s collection, brought in 1931. Two stone lions guarding the island’s bridge were donated in 1928.

Leaving Peasholm Park at its northerly exit, meet the union of Burniston Road; Northstead Manor Drive; Peashom Road, and Columbus Ravine at Peasholm Gap. From the traffic island at Peasholm Gap, bear right up Peasholm Road. You’ll find plenty of refreshments in this area. Turn left from Chisholm and Jeremy’s and pass Peasholm Park Hotel to your left. Ascend to the Hollywood Plaza Cinema, and turn right up North Marine Road, where pastel tinted hotels and guest houses line the road. Numbers 39 to 115 form almost a rampart of buildings, constructed from 1845 onwards, but much has been changed.

New apartments by McCarthy and Stone have replaced The Cricketers. Directly opposite features the navy blue and white Scarborough Cricket Club.

Pass Trafalgar Square, where a well-established garden was once surrounded by iron railings entered only by surrounding householders who each held a key to the gates. Railings were removed during the Second World War. Towards the far end of the road as you approach the traffic island, is the Scarborough Fire Station. Turning right along Castle Road you pass the Scarborough Christian Fellowship. Beyond Aberdeen Walk, Castle Road enters Victoria Road. Turn left along Northway to return to the railway station, one of the best works by York architect George Townsend Andrews (1805-1855). He designed many railway buildings for George Hudson – The Railway King.

Distance: 3 miles plus. Easy walking.

Refreshment: Plenty in Scarborough, Peasholm Gap and shops passed en route.