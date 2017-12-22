Walks: Stride out for a grand, bracing walk

Wet weather? Feeling cold and miserable? The best tonic is a brisk walk in lovely surroundings along good, firm ground which is level throughout.

Wrap up warmly and enjoy a glorious walk with the chance of seeing a kingfisher.

Start from Peasholm Gap at the junction of several roads near The Sands development, North Bay. I suggest parking in one of the side roads as convenient. We parked near the northern entrance to Peasholm Park. Then go left around the traffic island at Peasholm Gap towards Burniston Road. Stop at traffic lights. Then cross this busy A165 road to the Open Air Theatre.

Ascend the broad path between trees and bushes to the start of the drained lake, passing Peasholm Station and North Bay Railway and ticket office.

The Glass House is to your right, and across the ‘lake’ is the water chute. Close by are public toilets. Gaze across to a willow tree, and with time and patience you may glimpse a kingfisher.

Walk alongside Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre to the right. At the far end are several bars, and food is available.

Beyond, enter an open area of grassed verges, and keep directly ahead, with the miniature railway close company to your left. Then take the gentle ascent veering left to keep alongside the railway track.

Follow the left fencing and then an elevated bank to enter a railed enclosure. Here stop, look, and listen for any oncoming trains. All clear? Cross the line and turn right to ascend a footpath between hedging. This ascends a flight of steps and passes North Cliff golf course viewed to the left.

At the top, enter a grassed seating area and walk on to meet Scalby Mills Road.

Turn right and descend Scalby Mills Road, with fine views over the Sea Life Centre and the North Sea.

Pass the old Scalby Mills Hotel beside Scalby Beck, where the waters tumble down to the sea.

You may decide to take refreshment here, or observe ducks, gulls and waders in the vicinity.

Now, if you’ve a couple of hours to spare, enter the fascinating Sea Life Centre. Refreshments are available there too.

Next, it’s onto the promenade where you can stride out and keep warm whilst watching the crashing waves, brave surfers, or feathered friends.

It’s a grand bracing walk, becoming more popular each year.

Walk by the brightly painted chalets, and view the distant castle on the horizon. [The first bathing machine was seen on Scarborough’s shore by 1735 or thereabouts. The bathing chariot drawn by a horse, provided a changing room on wheels that could be taken to the water’s edge at low tide, to save the nude bathers a long embarrassing walk across the beach for a dip. By 1790, Scarborough’s South Bay had 26 bathing machines near the Spa.

These continued to increase to at least double that number during the 19th century and were even extended to provide a service here in the North Bay.]

Now reaching The Sands development, you have a variety of options for refreshment and activity.

Walk half way round The Sands to find ‘One Stop working with Wilsons’.

Here, take the crossing at the traffic lights for safety, and turn right beside low walling of a putting green.

You may wish to try your skill on the green, or call at the tea rooms immediately ahead, at Peaches and Cream.

With any time to spare, cross Peasholm Road and take the tree-lined path past cottages numbered 1, 2 and 3, and at the top of the hill you’ll find a group of shops, cafe and fish and chips - something to please everyone.

To complete your day, how about Peasholm Park, with its grey squirrels and ducks always ready to share any spare crumbs. Have a good day.

Distance: The arrowed route is 2 miles approximately.

Refreshment: The Sands complex, Scalby Mills Hotel, Peaches and Cream, Sealife Centre, and shops etc above Peasholm Park.

A Christmas stocking filler!

If you enjoy short walks in beautiful village surroundings, you may choose to drive, or use your bus pass to pastures new.

‘Village Rambles’, priced £3, includes 16 of the villages which Michael and myself have visited this year. With colour, and black and white illustrations it may prompt you to get out and about even in winter.

Few copies now remain at Scarborough and Scalby and Newby Library, and Scalby’s Village Store.

Happy walking!