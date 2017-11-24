Walks: Town walk is a splendid little route

By way of a change from country walks, I hope you enjoy this splendid little town walk, which holds a variety of interesting features. Fine old buildings, ancient wood carvings, and Falsgrave Park and refreshing features seldom observed.

Starting from Scarborough’s railway station, cross Westborough to the old Odeon cinema, now the Stephen Joseph Theatre. Turn left up Falsgrave Road, which was mainly ribbon development up to Scalby Road by the mid-19th century. West Square, with its pool and garden, is a quiet haven to the right. Directly ahead is the Victoria Hotel (Old Vic) where Charles Laughton, the world famous star of stage and screen was born on July 1, 1899. He was the eldest of Robert Laughton’s three sons.

Westborough Methodist Chapel (1862), is an impressive building of dark grey stone with a huge recessed entrance. Notice the majestic Corinthian columns; the triple doorway, and broad flight of steps.

Reaching Victoria Road you’ll observe a remarkable iron shelter at the corner. Opposite, stands the Unitarian Church (1876) now converted.

Cross Falsgrave Road at the pedestrian crossing; turn right, and then left along Londesborough Road. What a feast of architectural delights, with houses in Gothic style built around 1875. Many are red bricked with yellow window surrounds. Note the steep roofs, carved wooden porches and bargeboards.

Our route turns right along Avenue Road but make a brief detour the length of Londesbrough Road. Look especially at numbers 19-25 with elaborate carvings on porches and gables, and unusual fish-tail slates. Number 27 is remarkable with a carved tangle of ivy, and on a small gable oak leaves and acorns. Camden House is also worth admiring before retracing your steps to Avenue Road.

Here are Parsonage Gothic houses of the Victorian era. Seek attractive carved porches and bargeboards. Numbers 9-11 are different, being built around the 1860s in Italianate style. A row of cottages extend from numbers 31-43. Beyond, turn right to Falsgrave traffic lights. Stop, before crossing to the old Falsgrave School.

Built in 1873 of red brick and stone, notice its fine clock tower. Also, to the left near the roof of ‘Life’s Energy’, a cow’s head indicates its earlier occupation by a butcher. Cross now at the traffic lights.

Turning right up Mount Park Road, bear sharply left along Cambridge Place. Here, Falsgrave Strawberry Gardens occupied a large area from c1815 to the 1914-18 war. The row of cottages at the far end are remnants of times when Falsgrave was an isolated village. Reaching Scalby Road turn left and cross to the Crown Tavern – once known as the Crown Inn.

Turn right up Stepney Road passing Strawberry Court. Then turn left up Park Avenue and enter Falsgrave Park. At the entrance bear sharp right. Follow the footpath to higher levels. Seek a fine stone Georgian ‘hut’ off right enclosing a spring. Falsgrave Park encloses 13 acres. The reservoir on top used to be a pool for model yachts in the 1930s. Traverse the upper heights, with views to the castle, Grand Hotel, windmill and Oliver’s Mount etc. At the far end, descend flights of steps which lead into West Bank. Continue down West Bank and cross Seamer Road ahead.

St James with the Holy Trinity features to your left as you follow Valley Road to pass beneath the railway bridge with fine roof.

Turn right beside a grassy mound with daffodils and cherry blossom spectacular in spring.

Walk along Weaponness Valley Road to Scarborough’s recent UTC. Beyond, ascend via bungalows, and cross the end of Oriel Crescent to descend Trinity Road.

Admire Holy Trinity Church (1880) before passing College Court (modern flats) off left. Cross to McColl’s supermarket and turn right up Westwood Road. Note the towering mid-Victorian properties off left in various designs. Continue uphill, sweeping left to Westwood and the railway line. Take time to admire the last house on the right adjacent to Tesco’s car park. Westwood House is said to be the first house built in this area when the site was open countryside in 1852. This house reflects those of Italianate Villas. It was apparently the first house in Scarborough to have an indoor flushed lavatory.

From Tesco’s, cross the road and turn left along Valley Bridge Road to return to the railway station.

Distance: 2.5 miles easy walking. Allow 1 hour 15 minutes average walking.

Refreshment: Plenty of facilities in Scarborough and Falsgrave.