Walks: Walk this way to discover a pleasant green space

Scarborough is fortunate in having plenty of green spaces on its immediate fringe. Do use them, or you’ll certainly lose them, as they soon become overgrown if left unmanaged.

This walk, thanks to Alan Tomlinson and his conservation workers, remains pretty good following much clearance two years ago. It is easily accessed by private or public transport along the A171 Scalby Road.

Start from the foot of Stepney Grove which leads off Scalby Road. Walk to the top of Stepney Grove, as it swings left between bungalows and continues to meet Stepney Road. Turn right and follow this busy road to the brow of the hill. [This is the worst section.] When you see a little lane off right to a few cottages and fields, you’ll notice just beyond a Stepney Road sign. Stop here until you’re sure the road is clear, then cross over to a track immediately left of an extended property. This rutted track is your public bridleway, but a quagmire in wet weather! Having left the main road the scene changes.

As you ascend House Cliff Lane, to your left is the Box Hill area, and to the far horizon is Castle Hill. Keep to this obvious track as it becomes more grassed and curves right, away from a gate into sheep pasture.

Bluebells bloom in spring, and you’ll find starry-white flowers of stitchwort and colonies of pink purslane and ferns in shady places. Conspicuous leaves of foxgloves await their summertime blooming. It’s a peaceful scene of golden gorse and white-blossomed blackthorn as you ascend Harland Mount, and gaze down at the allotments. The silence is only broken by the repetitive call of a chiff-chaff, and your sole companions may be sheep in the meadow, and butterflies.

Next? What goes up must come down, so take care on your descent of uneven ground and twigs etc. Descend to a handgate, and continue downhill through many dock leaves.

Please ensure any dogs are leashed, as sheep beyond wire netting prove a great temptation!

At the far end of this descent, it can prove very muddy even in dry weather, but only a few metres are inconvenient. Ensure good footwear, just in case.

Leave by a handgate, and access a good track. Turn immediately left and the track joins a lane, with allotments to the left. Now look at the sign at the corner of Spring Hill Lane. You may wish to acquire a country residence at Spring Valley Residential Park, for the over 50s. Set in lovely open countryside, with deer on your doorstep, it may prove ideal for retirement.

Turn left along Sandybed Lane, soon passing Row Brow Courts and bus stops, should you wish to catch the No.10 hospital bus. No, you shouldn’t need the hospital, but it may help towards Scarborough.

Fine cherry trees line the road as you pass St Augustine’s Catholic school to your left. Then there’s Scarborough’s Sixth Form College as you approach the roundabout, and road junction.

You could turn right along Stepney Road, but our return route is to keep directly ahead along Stepney Drive, with the Mormon church prominently sited on the corner.

Broad grassed verges planted with mature trees grace Stepney Drive with its fine properties.

Follow the right verge to find a thatched property at No.34. Next door is the George Edward Smart Home, and beyond features a recently extended property of handsome proportions and design.

Reaching No.26, Holly Croft, you’ll recognise Stepney Grove leading off to the right. Retrace your outward-going steps down Stepney Grove, passing Laughton Avenue where I previously lived.

Re-united with Scalby Road, you’ll find a good bus service.

Distance of Route: 2.5 miles.

Terrain: Quite good overall.

Refreshment: None en route so take a picnic or call at Newby, Scalby or Falsgrave for a good selection.