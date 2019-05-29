Peter Brown remains missing 21 days after disappearing from Scarborough

Enquiries and searches are still ongoing to locate missing man Peter Brown.

The 46-year-old went missing from Scarborough three weeks ago on May 8.

Posters have been displayed throughout Whitby and Scarborough

Peter, from Whitby, is described as a white, about 6ft 1in tall, and of muscular/athletic build, unshaven and his hair is a greying/brown colour which is slightly thinning.

Police believe that he may be sleeping rough so may appear more dishevelled than in his pictures.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie underneath a blue waist length jacket, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers.

It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap (as pictured in the above image).

Peter Brown

However, since his disappearance he may have changed into a pair of blue jeans.

Since his disappearance there has been a huge community response to try and find the 46-year-old.

A Facebook group, 'Pete Brown Search & Updates', has been set up to share new information and search groups in the area.

Natalie Brown, Peter's wife, has thanked everyone for their support and is "absolutely overwhelmed by the support of this little community."

Enquiries are ongoing and police are investigating all possible sightings. Anyone with any information which would help police locate Mr Brown are asked to contact the Force Control Room on 101 and quote reference 12190083137.