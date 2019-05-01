PHOTOS: Harry Potter fans can now stay in a luxury cottage inspired by Hagrids Hut near Whitby
Harry Potter fans could be sent into meltdown ahead of Harry Potter day tomorrow as a luxury version of Hagrid's Hut has been opened near Whitby.
North Shire has cast its another spell over the six-acre family farm to create the £195,000 Ground Keeper's Cottage which was opened on April 6. It can sleep up to six-people and is complete with open plan living area, bedroom, bathroom and garden.
1. Open plan living area
The Ground Keepers Cottage living area complete with traditional inglenook fireplace and Hagrid style decorations hanging from the cottage's wooden beams.
Unwind from a long day casting spells in the Ground Keepers Cottage's free standing copper bath complete with matching copper sink standing on an oak barrel. As Hagrid's bathroom is never actually seen in the film's Carol took her inspiration from the Ministry of Magic although the green titles could be Slytherin creeping into the cottage.
The six-acre family farm located in the outstanding North York Moors now offers a range of accommodation including Story Book Cottage, Gypsy Bow Top Wagons Shepherds huts as well as its recently opened cafe, Green Dragon Pie House and Tea Room and wedding barn.