PHOTOS: Harry Potter fans can now stay in a luxury cottage near Whitby inspired by Hagrid's Hut
Harry Potter fans could be sent into meltdown ahead of Harry Potter day tomorrow as a luxury version of Hagrid's Hut has been opened near Whitby.
North Shire has cast its another spell over the six-acre family farm to create the £195,000 Ground Keeper's Cottage which was opened on April 6. It can sleep up to six-people and is complete with open plan living area, bedroom, bathroom and garden.
1. Open plan living area
The Ground Keepers Cottage living area complete with traditional inglenook fireplace and Hagrid style decorations hanging from the cottage's wooden beams.