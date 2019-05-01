North Shire

PHOTOS: Harry Potter fans can now stay in a luxury cottage near Whitby inspired by Hagrid's Hut

Harry Potter fans could be sent into meltdown ahead of Harry Potter day tomorrow as a luxury version of Hagrid's Hut has been opened near Whitby.

North Shire has cast its another spell over the six-acre family farm to create the £195,000 Ground Keeper's Cottage which was opened on April 6. It can sleep up to six-people and is complete with open plan living area, bedroom, bathroom and garden.

The Ground Keepers Cottage living area complete with traditional inglenook fireplace and Hagrid style decorations hanging from the cottage's wooden beams.

1. Open plan living area

The Ground Keepers Cottage living area complete with traditional inglenook fireplace and Hagrid style decorations hanging from the cottage's wooden beams.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Unwind from a long day casting spells in the Ground Keepers Cottage's free standing copper bath complete with matching copper sink standing on an oak barrel.

2. Ministry of Magic style bathroom

Unwind from a long day casting spells in the Ground Keepers Cottage's free standing copper bath complete with matching copper sink standing on an oak barrel.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A large rustic slay bed and bespoke-made wooden bunk beds make perfect features for the circular bedroom in the traditional cottage.

3. Bedroom

A large rustic slay bed and bespoke-made wooden bunk beds make perfect features for the circular bedroom in the traditional cottage.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
As Hagrid's bathroom is never actually seen in the film's Carol took her inspiration from the Ministry of Magic - although the green titles could be Slytherin creeping into the cottage.

4. Bathroom

As Hagrid's bathroom is never actually seen in the film's Carol took her inspiration from the Ministry of Magic - although the green titles could be Slytherin creeping into the cottage.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3