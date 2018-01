This marvellous image of The Kelpies sculptures at Falkirk was taken by Andrew Kent, of Scarborough Photographic Society.

Our popular weekly feature shows striking images by Scarborough Photographic Society members. The society meets at the Friends’ Meeting House, Woodlands Drive, on Wednesdays at 7.30pm. Visit www.scarboroughphotographicsociety.com, or email scarphotosoc@gmail.com for more information.