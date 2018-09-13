Plenty of bang for your Buck at this village inn

The Buck Inn, Thornton-le-Dale

On our way home after a weekend away in the Lake District we decided to call in to The Buck Inn at Thornton-le-Dale. We’d worked up a hearty appetite dashing up and down Scafell Pike and were in need of a good meal - and a decent pint.

We got there at around 5pm and had our pick of tables, inside and out. There were plenty of residents enjoying a drink in the ample-sized beer garden, but on entering the front bar we decided to take a pew near the window so we could watch the world go by.

The interior is traditional and cosy, with references to the inn’s namesake hanging on the walls, an open fireplace with log burner complete with a stack of logs from floor to ceiling, a bookcase full of old volumes and lots of characteristic wooden furniture.

We perused the menu, of which there was much to choose from, and eyed a couple of decent specials boards too.

We opted to share a starter, and settled for the chicken goujons - tender strips of chicken in golden, crisp bread crumbs infused with a peppery flavour. The sweet chilli dip was a nice accompaniment in contrast to the heat of the chicken. Thankfully, it was just enough as I had opted for The Baby Buck for my main dish.

Don’t be misled by the ‘baby’, I was expecting a smallish burger, but it was quite large and far bigger than I could manage. A fresh home-made beef burger, cooked medium, with a layer of melting, stringy cheese, on a soft toasted brioche bun. Lovely crispy chips, and two huge beer-battered onion rings were stacked on top. It came with a traditional salad and chunky coleslaw.

My partner ordered the 8oz sirloin steak, cooked medium, which came with chips and garden peas. He also added brandy and peppercorn sauce for £1.50 and onion rings for £1. The steak was tasty but a little on the rare side for his liking. It was soon gobbled down though with little complaint, and the sauce had a lovely creamy consistency to it.

After such ample portions we decided to pass on dessert. It was a shame but we couldn’t eat another bite.

The Buck Inn’s menu caters for all tastes and is good value for money, and with the cheery staff and comfortable surroundings this makes it a pleasant place to take the family.