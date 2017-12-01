Property: Carr House Lane, Cayton, £325,000

A most spacious four bedroomed chalet-style bungalow positioned on a good sized plot with mature gardens, located in this popular village with its own primary school.

The property will appeal to a variety of purchasers having a versatile and well laid out interior in lovely condition which comprises feature oak door with coloured and leaded top light to vestibule with feature tiled floor with integral door to double garage.

Walking through the hallway there is a 21 foot lounge with tasteful marble fireplace with living flame fire and two sets of double doors to breakfast kitchen.

There is a P-shaped conservatory with quality tiled floor, feature brick wall and doors onto rear garden, good sized fitted breakfast kitchen in oak with granite worksurfaces, some integrated appliances, recess for range style cooker opening to breakfast area.

There are two ground floor bedrooms and a super wet room with thermostatically controlled, feature heated towel warmer/radiator, dual headed shower and period style suite.

On the first floor are two further bedrooms one currently used as a dressing room and a family bathroom also with period style suite including roll top bath.

Outside is a block paved driveway leading to a double garage having power and light, plumbing for washing machine and space for dryer , door to the rear.

To the front there are gravelled areas with feature inset paving and low wall.

A dividing fence and gate leads through to an Indian stone patio, summerhouse and gravelled area which are enclosed by a fence. Gas central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

Contact Colin Ellis Property Services on 01723 363565 for more details.