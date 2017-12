Extended two bedroom, semi detached bungalow in excellent order throughout and occupies a generous plot with feature south facing rear garden.

Comprising entrance hall, kitchen/diner, lounge with sliding patio doors leading out to the conservatory, two generous double bedrooms and a modern house bathroom. Detached garage with it’s own separate WC, low maintenance gravelled frontage and block paved driveway.

Contact CPH Property Services on 01723 352235 for more details.