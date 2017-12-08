Property: Hawthorn Walk, Eastfield, £125,000

Stylish and deceptively spacious three/four bedroom home situated in the popular residential area of Eastfield.

Close to local schools, amenities and transport links and with a generous level of accommodation, this property will particularly appeal to families.

The property has a feature nautical themed garden at the front with storm porch, decking, lighting and covered electric points beneath the pebbles. The spacious hallway has built-in storage and leads to a front aspect lounge with multi-fuel stove set on Indian slate hearth.

The large kitchen/dining room has a polished tile floor and matching skirting board, a range of cream wall and base units with wood effect worktops and upstand. There is space for a range cooker, American style fridge/freezer and washing machine and a large dining table.

From the kitchen, the back door leads to a covered patio and a large, sociable rear garden space.

The workshop at the rear of the garden has power with its own consumer unit and breaker.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, a modern bathroom and a study which can be used as a bedroom. A full loft conversion gives a vast space for a double bedroom with two Velux windows. There is built in storage, TV point and inset spotlights.

This bedroom could be used in conjunction with the study area to create an internal suite, particularly useful for multi-generational living.

Much care and attention has gone into making this a stylish home and viewing is highly recommended.

